Tumbbad Star Sohum Shah Visits His Hometown, Shares Candid Moments

New Delhi: Sohum Shah has truly left everyone stunned with the re-release of his cinematic masterpiece Tumbbad. With the film, the actor indeed gave the audience a cinematic marvel that stands as the epitome of storytelling. The film opened to a roaring response from audiences all across and set new benchmarks for success.

Soham Shah's 'Tumbbad' has emerged as a significant success at the Indian box office, raking in an impressive collection of Rs 37.8 crore. The film, known for its unique blend of folklore and horror, captivated audiences with its stunning visuals and compelling storytelling.

As Sohum Shah basked in the success of Tumbbad's re-release, he visited his hometown, Sri Ganganagar, to celebrate Dussehra with his family and reminisce about his golden memories.

Sohum Shah took to social media to share some beautiful pictures from his visit to Sri Ganganagar. From riding a bicycle to visiting his childhood home, playing cricket, and meeting the locals, the actor enjoyed a fulfilling time.

he further captioned the post, "Sri Ganganagar ki jhalak "

Tumbbad has made a significant impact with its collections. The re-released version has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the original release. With this, the film has not only made history but also created a never-before-seen phenomenon.

Tumbbad has cemented its place in cinematic history, proving that content truly reigns supreme. The film’s remarkable performance and rare box office achievements have ensured that its legacy continues to grow, with no signs of slowing down.

Earlier Sohum Shah unveiled his upcoming project, 'CRAZXY', set to hit theaters on March 7, 2025.