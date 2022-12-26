Tunisha Sharma death: Ex-Bf Sheezan Khan's sisters release statement - 'GRAVE SITUATION...we have full faith in...'

Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan's family has issued an official statement asking the media to respect the family's privacy during the tough times. Sheezan Khan was the co-star and ex-boyfriend of Tunisha Sharma who committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24, 2022. He was arrested by the police on the allegations of abetting Tunisha Sharma's suicide.

According to the initial investigation, Tunisha was depressed after Sheezan broke up with her 15 days before she committed suicide. The high-profile suicide case has been given "love-jihad" angel.

Now, Sheezan's sisters, Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and family has issued an official statement urging the media to allow the family privacy in this difficult situation.

"It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment building. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures," the statement read.

Sheezan's family said they will talk on the matter when the time is right, however, asked for privacy for now. Meanwhile, Sheezan has told the police, that he broke up with Tunisha because he was disturbed by the atmosphere in the country after Shraddha Walkar's murder case. It is believed that Sheezan told Tunisha that he cannot marry her because of their age gap and their belonging to different religions.

