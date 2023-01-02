'Tunisha Sharma had a childhood trauma, her family is torturing my kid now': Sheezan Khan's mother

New Delhi: 20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide and it has shaken everyone. The actress was found dead in her co-actor and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make-up room on the sets of their show 'Dastaan-E-Kabul.' Today, a special press conference has been organized in Mumbai. Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra, sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz and mother are clearing their points in front of the cameras on account of Tunisha Sharma's suicide case.

Sheezan's mother opened up on the case and said that Tunisha was like a daughter to her. They have loved her a lot in the past 5 months and if she would have met them before, they would have loved her even more. "She had a childhood trauma," she said.

Sheezan's mother further added, "Tunisha's mother said that Falak took her daughter to a mosque, do you have any proof? Are there any pictures on social media whatsoever? No. She said Sheezan slapped Tunisha, so why didn't you do anything during that time? On one hand, your daughter has passed away and on the other hand, you are torturing someone else's kid so that he takes some wrong step."

"Their family shared a picture that is now going viral on social media, it has nothing to do with Love Jihad, it is of Ganesh Chaturthi's celebration on the sets of their show. The truth is her mother did not want them to be in a relationship. She has made all these spicy allegations so that the media would run them. On September 13, we told Tunisha's mother that you do not pay proper attention to her and she accepted it," she concluded.

Falak Naaz said everyone knew how Tunisha's mother used to call her many times in a day.

"We also want justice for Tunisha, but her mother is trying to falsely implicate Sheezan in the case, that is not correct," she said.

"We had decided to give Tunisha a surprise on her birthday on January 4. Her mother also know very well, she was like our younger sister. We had spent around six months with Tunisha which she enjoyed and we are proud of it," Naaz said.

On the allegations that Tunisha was being forced to wear a hijab and visit dargah, she said, "We never asked her to do anything." Referring to a picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab going viral on social media, Khan's another sister claimed the actor had worn the head cover at the time of a shoot.

" In this case, we just want to say Tunisha was like our family member and we were taking care of her," she claimed.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of the show 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor.