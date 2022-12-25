Tunisha Sharma, rumoured beau Sheezan Khan fought on sets 5 days before her death? Shocking details inside

NEW DELHI: Television actress Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the sets of her television show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. As per several media reports, the actress allegedly committed suicide in the vanity room of her show co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan.

People present on the sets told police that after a tea break, the actress went for a washroom break and did not return to the sets for a long time. When they broke open the door of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul''s make-up room, Tunisha was found hanging from the ceiling. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced brought dead by the doctors. She was later brought to JJ Hospital late on Saturday, where her autopsy was performed, the report of which is awaited. As per the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reason why the actress took such a drastic step remains unclear.

Meanwhile, as per Tunisha Sharma's mother, she was in a relationship with her TV show co-star Sheezan Mohammad Khan. The actress' mother on Saturday registered a complaint against Sheezan after which the police filed a case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of IPC against him and took him under arrest. Sheezan will be produced in the court on Monday. The police said that they will investigate the death of the television actress from both the murder and suicide angles.

While there is no official confirmation on the same, ABPLive report claimed that the actress was disturbed as some problems were going between her and her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan. The report claimed that the two had a major fight five days before she claimed her life. However, it is not known if she ended her life over her fight with Sheezan. It is to be noted that barely six hours before her death, Tunisha was active on social media and even shared an inspiration message. The actress also dropped a story on Instagram where she was seen getting her make-up done for the shoot.

Take a look at some fun moments between Tunisha Sharma and her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan below:

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

On the other hand, Sheezan Mohammed Khan is best known for his roles as young Akbar/Sultan Murad Mirza in 'Jodha Akbar' and Ali Baba in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. He was born on September 9, 1994 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Sheezan has graduated from Mumbai University. He had two elder sisters - Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, both of who are TV actresses. Sheezan has been a frequent speaker of TEDx.