Tunisha Sharma’s mother REACTS to allegations that she took all her money, claims she gave her Rs 3 lakhs in 3 months

New Delhi: Late actress Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma has strongly reacted to the statements that she used to take all the money from her daughter. Now in a new media interaction, she said that she transferred 3 lakh rupees to late actress Tunisha Sharma’s account and the bank statements would prove that.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Vanita said, “I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationship. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her ₹3 lakh in three months. You can see my statement.”

Earlier, accused Sheezan Khan’s mother had alleged that she would take all her daughter’s money.

Adding further to her statement, she said, “Sheezan’s mother used to talk about his girlfriends to her. ‘Her mother disturbs me’, is what Tunisha told me. I also spoke to Sheezan’s mother and asked her why she is holding Tunisha back.”

20-year-old Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show `Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul` on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and is still under police custody.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma had claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha`s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.