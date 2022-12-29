Tunisha Sharma started wearing hijab, Sheezan Khan had relations with other women, claims actress' uncle

Palghar: In an intriguing new development in the Tunisha Sharma death case, lending further credence to love jihad claims, the uncle of the popular television actor Pawan Sharma has claimed that her behaviour and lifestyle changed after she met Sheezan Khan, her boyfriend arrested on the charge of abetment, and she even started wearing a 'Hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he also urged the police to investigate the case from all angles. "Today, the police submitted in court that Sheezan had relations with other women as well. They should probe Tunisha's death from all possible angles," Pawan Sharma told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Waliv police claimed to have learned that Sheezan chatted with his 'secret girlfriend' for one to one-and-a-half hours on the day of Tunisha's death. Meanwhile, sources informed that Sheezan was not cooperating during interrogation.

To find out the reality of what transpired between the deceased Tunisha Sharma and her co-star and boyfriend Sheezan Khan, the Waliv Police in Maharashtra has started to scan through the conversation between the two over the social networking site WhatsApp. According to the police, they have recovered the chat of around 250 to 300 pages from June to this December through which they are trying to know the real reason why Tunisha and Sheezan decided to part ways.

The police is probing the matter on the lines of why Sheezan deleted his chats with one girl only and will also investigate if they were connected after Tunisha's death. Moreover, Sheezan's 'secret girlfriend' has been identified and will be interrogated by the police soon, police said.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging at Sheezan Khan's make-up room on Alibaba sets

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing television show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday (Dec 28) extended the police custody of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, by two days.