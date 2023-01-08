Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress' mother counters allegations by Sheezan's family, says 'She wasn't short of money'

New Delhi: Deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma`s mother Vanita Sharma on Sunday claimed that her daughter "wasn`t short of money and all her needs were met," refuting all the allegations made by Sheezan Khan`s family.

On Monday, the family of TV actor Sheezan Khan, who has been in jail since December 25 in connection with Tunisha Sharma`s death case, held a media conference to address all the allegations made by Tunisha`s mother, Vanita Sharma.

Sheezan`s family not only refuted all the allegations but also made several allegations against Tunisha`s mother, Vanita Sharma and uncle Pawan Sharma. The family of Sheezan Khan, the accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, on Monday alleged that Tunisha`s depression was due to her childhood trauma and blamed the deceased`s mother for it.

#WATCH | Tunisha Sharma death case | Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma plays a voice message from the late actress from Dec 21; says, "We shared a very good relationship...Sheezan's mother can't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone..." pic.twitter.com/TkEJc9ch7U — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Addressing a press conference, Sheezan`s sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha`s mother of "neglecting" her and said that the deceased actor`s depression was due to her childhood trauma. "Tunisha`s mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and didn`t take care of her. Tunisha`s depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz.

Sheezan`s sister Falaq Naaz said that Tunisha was like her sister. "We had also planned Tunisha`s birthday and her mother also knew about it," Naaz said. She said that everything is being distorted in front of the media.

"Tunisha did not want to work, she wanted to travel. But her mother could not take care of her. They never gave her money, Tunisha had to beg her mother for even small amounts like Rs. 500," she alleged.

"Tunisha Sharma would have been alive today if her mother had taken care of her properly," Naaz alleged.

Refuting the allegations levelled by Sheezan`s family, Tunisha`s mother, Vanita Sharma told ANI, "I sent her Rs 3 Lakh within 3 months. She wasn`t short of money & all her needs were met. She later borrowed money from friends. Maybe Sheezan took drugs & was imposing the habit on her. His car broke down & he used my car for a month."

Tunisha`s mother Vanita Sharma played a voice message sent to her by the late actor on December 21, shedding light on the relationship they shared, saying, "We shared a perfect relationship...Sheezan`s mother can`t tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don`t need to explain to anyone."

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show `Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul` on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased actor`s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha`s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.Vasai court in Maharashtra on Saturday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of television actor Sheezan Khan, an accused in actor Tunisha Sharma`s death case, till January 9. The next hearing on the matter will be held on January 9.

Actor Sheezan Khan on Monday filed the bail application in the Vasai court after which the court heard the matter on Friday.Meanwhile, Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that TV actor Tunisha Sharma`s death case accused Sheezan Khan`s "secret girlfriend" also deleted her conversations with Sheezan.

The police said that they seized the mobile phone of Sheezan`s "secret girlfriend" after recording her statement to retrieve the deleted chats. Notably, Sheezan had also deleted his chats with the girl, a part of which had already been retrieved by the police.

According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said.

"Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said on December 31.

Sheezan Khan is the reported former boyfriend and co-star of 21-year-old Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship.

He was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25. So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.

The Vasai court on December 31 sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody after his police custody ended.