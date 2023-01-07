Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan's bail plea hearing adjourned as actress' mother yet to record statement!

New Delhi: 20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide and it has shaken everyone. The actress was found dead in her co-actor and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make-up room on the sets of their show 'Dastaan-E-Kabul.' Actress' mother accused Sheezan of her daughter's murder and the actor is currently in jail. In a recent development, the bail plea of Sheezan has been cancelled as Tunisha's mother's statement was not recorded.

The court deferred the hearing after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police submitted that they had not been able to record the statement of Vanita Sharma as she is busy with post-death rituals.

Seeking relief for Sheezan, his counsels Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai told the court that the actor has already been in jail for 14 days. After hearing both sides, the court has now kept the hearing on January 9.

The two were earlier in a relationship and are said to have broken up recently.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of the show 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.