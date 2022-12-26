topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
TUNISHA SHARMA

Tunisha Sharma was pregnant? Here's what the post-mortem report says

The post-mortem reports have made it clear that she was not pregnant and died because of suffocation after hanging.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:31 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Actress Tunisha Sharma's mysterious death is raising many doubts and there was also speculation that the actress was pregnant.
  • However, the post-mortem reports have made it clear that she was not pregnant and died because of suffocation after hanging.

Trending Photos

Tunisha Sharma was pregnant? Here's what the post-mortem report says

New Delhi: Actress Tunisha Sharma's mysterious death is raising many doubts and there was also speculation that the actress was pregnant.

However, the post-mortem reports have made it clear that she was not pregnant and died because of suffocation after hanging.

The 20-year-old actress reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of her former boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan on December 24.

They both were seen in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

Sheezan has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him.

Tunisha's mother has made a formal complaint and blamed the actor for Tunisha's mental stress.

Her mortal remains were taken for post-mortem at JJ hospital in Mumbai and as per the reports Tunisha's death was by suffocation.

No injury marks were found on her body.

As per the media reports, her mortal remains are likely to be cremated on December 26.

Live Tv

Tunisha SharmaTunisha Sharma deathTunisha Sharma death causeTunisha Sharma suicideTunisha Sharma pregnantTunisha Sharma boyfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022