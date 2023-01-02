'Tunisha Sharma was not happy with her family': Sheezan Khan's lawyer makes EXPLOSIVE statement

New Delhi: 20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide and it has shaken everyone. The actress was found dead in her co-actor and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make-up room on the sets of their show 'Dastaan-E-Kabul.' Today, a special press conference has been organized in Mumbai to clear the air around Sheezan Khan.

Sheezan's lawyer has said that Tunisha's condition was not okay and her mother was warned about it, she was told to take care of her for us. "On December 23rd, Tunisha showed the gallows on the set to a guy named Parth. Sheezan and his family have nothing to do with her suicide."

Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra even mentioned that Tunisha used to stay very happy whenever she was with the actor or his family. "Pawan Sharma, who claimed to be Tanisha's maternal uncle, was actually her manager, who was fired by Tanisha. All these allegations have also been made by that so-called uncle only," he added.

Sheezan's lawyer has said that Tunisha's was unhappy with her family. He even opened up on Tunisha's relationship with her maternal uncle Sanjeev Kaushal. "She got panic attacks if his name was recalled, she was not very happy with her family. Sanjeev Kaushal and Vanita (her mother) used to control Tunisha's money, she only got the money her mother thought was needed by her, rest was kept by Vanita only," Mishra said.

"The relationship between Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mother, and how they used to dominate Tunisha, bothered her a lot. In 2016, Tunisha and her mother were thrown out of the house by Sanjeev late at night," he added.

The lawyer even clarified that Tunisha had only gifted a guitar and nothing else.

On Saturday, the Vasai court sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma's suicide case.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of the show 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.