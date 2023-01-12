Tunisha Sharma wasn't depressed, Sheezan Khan's family gave her wrong medicines: Lawyer

VASAI: Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan used to give wrong medicines to her, claimed the advocate representing the late actress' family in the court on Wednesday (Jan 11). The government lawyer claimed that Sheezan had deleted several chats from his mobile, which are yet to be retrieved.

"Sheezan has deleted several chats from his mobile. Some of those chats are still not retrieved. His phone also contains many crucial evidence.Both Sheezan and Tunisha had separate makeup rooms, so why she went to Sheezan's makeup room, remains to be found out, as Sheezan has not said anything clearly.

He further said that it needs to be found out what exactly happened when Sheezan met Tunisha on the day of her death. "The whole incident is of those 45 minutes only when Sheezan Khan met Tunisha, but Sheezan is not answering properly, what exactly happened between him and Tunisha in those 45 minutes? The day, Tunisha died by suicide, she didn`t eat anything, but Sheezan did. He also didn`t give a proper statement to the police that day," he said.

The government advocate also claimed that if Sheezan is given bail, he can incriminate the evidence related to the case.

"Sheezan has been continuously changing his statements. Also, he is yet to register his statement in front of one magistrate. The investigation is going on and several things are to come up. In this case, the accused can`t be given bail, until the investigation officers don`t want. Because, if he gets out, he can incriminate the evidence," the advocate said.

Tunisha's lawyer, Tarun Sharma also made several allegations against the accused Sheezan Khan and his family including giving the wrong medicines to Tunisha and taking her away from her family. "Sheezan`s family was giving the wrong medicines and prescribed by some Jaipur-based doctor to Tunisha. The family was also taking Tunisha away from her family, as is also evident from the photos shown by Sheezan's family. She was not in depression, but only liked to stay clean. While Sheezan's lawyer tried to misguide everyone by calling this depression," he said.

Sheezan Khan, who was dating Tunisha Sharma, had broken up with her, a fortnight before she was found hanging on the sets of their TV show 'Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul'. Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.