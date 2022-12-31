'Tunisha's death seems like a murder to me...,' says late actress Pratyusha Banerjee's father

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. She committed suicide on the sets of her show 'Daastan-E-Kabul' and everybody was shocked. Tunisha was dating her co-star Sheezan Khan and allegedly they had a fight that led to the incident. Now, the late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s father Shankar Banerjee opened up about the same and said that this incident opened up his old wounds.

Pratyusha died by suicide in 2016 when she was just 24. Tunisha, on the other hand, was 20 and committed suicide on the sets of her show. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan is in police custody after the actress' mother accused him of abetment to suicide.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Pratyusha's father said, "When I read the news about Tunisha, I felt very sad. Suddenly my old wounds became fresh. Being a father, I can understand the condition of Tunisha’s mother right now. To be honest, as much as I can understand Tunisha’s death, it seems like murder to me. In the last few years, all murders are being given the form of suicide. Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. When I was talking to my wife, both of us were crying that again a mother has lost her innocent 20-year-old daughter. Her grief seems like our own."

"This is a 100 percent murder case," he said.

There has been a fresh development in Tunisha's suicide case. It has now been reported that the actress had a 'heated argument' with Sheezan Khan right before her death on December 24.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday.

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25.

Sharma was also reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.