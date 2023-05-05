topStoriesenglish2603321
Turkish Star Burak Deniz Adds Bollywood Tadka With Salman Khan's Song On His Trip, Fans Are In Love

On Thursday, Burak attended the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai, where he met veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

New Delhi: Renowned Turkish star Burak Deniz is currently in India and he has been making the best use of his time exploring the nation`s culture. And of course, as he is in the entertainment hub, he also added Bollywood tadka to his trip.

On Thursday, Burak attended the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai, where he met veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sharing a picture of hugging Anil Kapoor, Burak took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Thank you (smiley emoji)."Burak looked handsome in a white shirt that he paired with white trousers and white sneakers.

In another story, he dropped a video of him listening to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan`s famous song `Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori` from the cult film ` Andaz Apna Apna`.

The particular video went viral, garnering loads of likes and comments from netizens." Seems like Burak is also a Bollywood fan," a social media user commented. "Hahahah he is so cool," another one wrote."

This video of him grooving to `Ye raat aur ye doori` made my day," a fan commented.

Burak is known for his versatile performances in projects like `The Ignorant Angels` and `ShahMaran`.

