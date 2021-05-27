Tusshar Kapoor reveals people gave him crazy advice of 'getting into fights at parties'

New Delhi: Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor made his debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, back in 2001. He starred opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in his first and went on to feature in many Hindi movies. Looking back at his filmy journey, Tusshar shared a few anecdotes with a leading daily.

"At the beginning of my career, I was this quiet type. People would give me crazy advice - jhagda karlo parties mein, xyz type ke scene mein Shah Rukh Khan ke jaise emote karo and so on. It was really funny. It was also scary because I came from a film family and was told all this. It was hard to imagine what people who came from non-film families went through," he tod a leading daily in an interview.

"Times have changed but in those days, there were these people doling out free gyaan (advice) from all corners; you’d easily find them twiddling thumbs at production offices and sets. You’d almost start second-guessing everything you did. Gradually, I figured that if a film is good and one has been sincere, nothing can mess with your mind," he added.

Recently, Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram on completing 20 years of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, his maiden venture. He shared posters of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai along with a picture of tickets for the movie.

On the work front, his last film as a producer was Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi. Tusshar is a single parent to son Laksshya Kapoor.