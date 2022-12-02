topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
TUSSHAR KAPOOR

Tusshar Kapoor shares his childhood memory, tells how his father Jeetendra rescued him!

Tusshar says: "In 1982, I got lost in Disneyland. I was 5 years old. I got late catching the train and my family had already taken their seats on the train."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor remembers being lost in Disneyland at the age of 5 and how his father Jeetendra found him there.
  • Tusshar says: "In 1982, I got lost in Disneyland. I was 5 years old. I got late catching the train and my family had already taken their seats on the train."

Trending Photos

Tusshar Kapoor shares his childhood memory, tells how his father Jeetendra rescued him!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor remembers being lost in Disneyland at the age of 5 and how his father Jeetendra found him there.

Tusshar says: "In 1982, I got lost in Disneyland. I was 5 years old. I got late catching the train and my family had already taken their seats on the train."

He adds if his father had not come back to find him, he would have never met his family. "I was also searching for them and my dad came back looking after me and I think I would not have been sitting here if he couldn't have reached on time."

Jeetendra appears as a celebrity guest for the 'Jeetendra Ji Special' episode of 'Indian Idol 13'. His son and actor Tusshar shares a video message for him expressing his happiness over his presence on the show.

"I am happy to see him on Indian Idol as it's his favourite show. I hope you enjoy the show and have a great time. More power to you dad," adds the actor, who is busy with his upcoming film 'Maarrich' in which he will be seen playing a cop.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Tv

tusshar kapoorTusshar Kapoor fatherJeetendraIndian Idol 13

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend