हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhath Puja 2021

TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee perform Chhath Puja for the first time - Watch

This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the `Nahai Khai` ritual and concluded on November 11 with devotees performing `Usha Arghya`. 

TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee perform Chhath Puja for the first time - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Debina Bonnerjee loves celebrating all types of festivals. She along with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated Chhath Puja which concluded on Thursday. This is the first time that Debina performed Chhath Puja. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram account in which she can be seen offering prayers to the sun god.

Sharing her experience celebrating Chhath, Debina said, "This is my first Chhath Puja, I have always heard about it and seen it definitely. I did it for the first time, I got ready and in a very traditional style to offer prayers to the sun. We have to go to near any water body, but unfortunately, when we went, we realised everything is shut down in Mumbai due to COVID-19. We found a small pond somewhere and offered prayers in front of that pond. The first experience was not overwhelming because of the restrictions."

This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the `Nahai Khai` ritual and concluded on November 11 with devotees performing `Usha Arghya`. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chhath Puja 2021Chhath PujaChhathDebina BonnerjeeUsha ArghyaSurya DevDevi UshaDevi PratushaChhaithi MaiyaGurmeet Choudhary
Next
Story

Amid Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's hush-hush wedding rumour, actress's sister drops 'intimate footage of ceremony'

Must Watch

PT10M59S

DNA: Congress' 'bookish' knowledge on Hindutva