TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee perform Chhath Puja for the first time - Watch

Mumbai: Actor Debina Bonnerjee loves celebrating all types of festivals. She along with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated Chhath Puja which concluded on Thursday. This is the first time that Debina performed Chhath Puja. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram account in which she can be seen offering prayers to the sun god.

Sharing her experience celebrating Chhath, Debina said, "This is my first Chhath Puja, I have always heard about it and seen it definitely. I did it for the first time, I got ready and in a very traditional style to offer prayers to the sun. We have to go to near any water body, but unfortunately, when we went, we realised everything is shut down in Mumbai due to COVID-19. We found a small pond somewhere and offered prayers in front of that pond. The first experience was not overwhelming because of the restrictions."

This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the `Nahai Khai` ritual and concluded on November 11 with devotees performing `Usha Arghya`.