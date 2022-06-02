New Delhi: Actor Karan V Grover married his longtime girlfriend, actor Poppy Jabbal, on Tuesday. The actor shared photos of his D-Day on Instagram on Wednesday. “MayDay‼️ MayDay!! We finally did it. 31•05•2022," wrote the actors in their joint post. In their wedding picture, Karan and Poppy can be seen donning white outfits.

Various industry friends reacted to ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ actor’s post. Actress Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Omg this is (star eye emojis) .. congratulations you guys”. Ridhi Dongra commented, “Oh my gooooddddddd guysssssss incredible news I’m thrilled congratulations you both @karanvgrover @poppyjabbal”. Vishal Singh wrote, “Congratulations bhai”.

Actors Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander and husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall and others attended the wedding. Shama shared photos from the wedding and wrote, “Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyyan mere Doston…@karanvgrover @poppyjabbal”.



Earlier, a source told ETimes, "Karan and Poppy are all set to tie the knot on June 1st. The wedding will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have already begun. Karan and Poppy's common friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and they have already left for the wedding. Karan and Poppy are tying the knot in a hush-hush wedding away from the hustle-bustle of city life. The couple will also be throwing a reception party."

Karan was earlier in a relationship with actor Kavita Kaushik. The two were in a relationship for a long time. The ator has appeared in several Hindi television shows, such as, ‘Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni’, ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’, ‘Lakhon Mein Ek’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain In Laws’, ‘Gulmohar Grand’ among others.