TV actor Karanvir Bohra poses in underpants, says 'I don't need to be in Maldives to take my clothes off!

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra has stunned his fans yet again. Well, this time it is not for any of his on-screen performance or new project but with his pictures on Instagram.

The TV hottie dropped a picture post on Instagram in his underpants and needless to say that it has gone viral on social media. Karanvir also wrote an interesting note along with the picture post explaining the reason for sharing it.

He wrote: I don’t need to be in the #maldives to take my clothes off... Ok, so lotta people ask me as an actor you need to have a great body, so why don’t you have sixpacs, why no muscular body, so here is my take on my body: I’ve been in a #catabolicstate since over a year, I kinda like this active state, it keeps me fresh and charged, just added a bit of #yoga and very light weights in it to makes my body supple n taut, as an actor your body needs to but adaptable, malleable. You need to work on your body in different ways to produce different results, so u need to mix n match your workouts, every character came be the same na? for me this works, so for the time being no extreme #anabolicworkouts But will start soon, for some role or something. Until then #keepfit #keepgoing #loveeverystate #lastdayofquarantine #100percentnatural #ilovemybody

Karanvir and wife Teejay Sidhu all set to welcome new addition to their family. The good news of becoming parents again was shared by the duo on social media with awwdorable pictures.

The couple got married at the Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram, Bengaluru in 2006. They became parents to twin daughters Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra in 2016. Karanvir has featured in many hit TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai.

He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Nach Baliye 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster and Bigg Boss 12.