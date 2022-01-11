TV actor Nehha Pendse tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Actor Nehha Pendse, best known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 12' and 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai', has contracted COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Nehha took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis.

"After dodging the virus for two years, I, unfortunately, have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine, have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being introverted can be helpful sometimes," she wrote.

Apart from Nehha, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Pooja Gor also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.