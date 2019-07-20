close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahie Gill

TV actor Randheer Rai to star opposite Mahie Gill in 'Posham Pa'

'Posham Pa' is being helmed by National award-winning director Suman Mukhopadhyay. Randheer will be seen playing the role of Mahie's husband in the thriller.

TV actor Randheer Rai to star opposite Mahie Gill in &#039;Posham Pa&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: Actor Randheer Rai, who is known for his roles in television shows such as "Jiji Maa" and "Karn Sangini", will be seen sharing screen space with actress Mahie Gill in the upcoming film "Posham Pa".

"Posham Pa" is being helmed by National award-winning director Suman Mukhopadhyay. The film will stream on ZEE5.

Randheer will be seen playing the role of Mahie's husband in the thriller.

"Working with Mahie was fantastic and working for the first time with Suman sir means a lot. This character is really special for me. The audience will see me play an Army officer who ages from his late twenties to his mid-forties in the story. This is a completely new experience for me," Randheer said.

The actor has featured in films such as "Shootout At Wadala", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" and "Poster Boys" in the past.

Tags:
Mahie Gillposham parandheer rai
Next
Story

Making 'Golmaal' films is my duty: Rohit Shetty

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in UP’s Varanasi