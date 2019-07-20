TV actor Randheer Rai to star opposite Mahie Gill in 'Posham Pa'

Mumbai: Actor Randheer Rai, who is known for his roles in television shows such as "Jiji Maa" and "Karn Sangini", will be seen sharing screen space with actress Mahie Gill in the upcoming film "Posham Pa".

"Posham Pa" is being helmed by National award-winning director Suman Mukhopadhyay. The film will stream on ZEE5.

Randheer will be seen playing the role of Mahie's husband in the thriller.

"Working with Mahie was fantastic and working for the first time with Suman sir means a lot. This character is really special for me. The audience will see me play an Army officer who ages from his late twenties to his mid-forties in the story. This is a completely new experience for me," Randheer said.

The actor has featured in films such as "Shootout At Wadala", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" and "Poster Boys" in the past.