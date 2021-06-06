हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Dubey

TV actor Ravi Dubey shares throwback pic with Sargun Mehta, wife dislikes his choice!

Recently, Ravi shared a throwback picture of himself along with his wife Sargun but seems like his wife is not really pleased with his choice of photograph. 

TV actor Ravi Dubey shares throwback pic with Sargun Mehta, wife dislikes his choice!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV industry’s one of the most talked-couples Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta never miss a chance to show their love for each other. The celebrity couple is often seen sharing their cute PDA moments with their fans on their Instagram handles.

Recently, Ravi shared a throwback picture of himself along with his wife Sargun and wrote, “तू मेहबूब है और मरहम भी,” with a heart emoji. 

 

While their fans were drooling over the picture, it was Sargun’s reaction which came as a shock for everyone. 

Commenting on the picture, she wrote, “Itni buri photo,” with three angry emojis. 

sargun

In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning with each other in white outfits. Their sizzling chemistry is the USP of the intense picture.  

Ravi Dubey got married to Sargun Mehta in 2013. They met on the sets of the show, ‘12/24 Karol Bagh’ in 2009. Later, they were seen together in shows including Saas Bina Sasural, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Entertainment Ki Raat to name a few. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ravi DubeySargun Mehtatv couplesizzling chemistryInstagramfavourite couple
Next
Story

Saira Banu slams death rumours, says ‘Dilip Kumar is stable’

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?