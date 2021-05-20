हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravi Dubey

TV actor Ravi Dubey tests negative for COVID-19, shares good news with fans!

Ravi Dubey on Instagram posted a picture of himself wearing a black T-shirt, a pair of matching track pants, gloves and shades. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actor Ravi Dubey who recently tested positive with the novel coronavirus bought some wonderful news for his fans and friends. The actor who was under home quarantine is finally COVID-19 free. 

Sharing a picture of himself wearing an all-black athleisure, he took to social media to inform his fans about testing negative.

Ravi Dubey on Instagram posted a picture of himself wearing a black T-shirt, a pair of matching track pants, gloves and shades. He is also seen carrying headphones around his neck and a backpack. 

In the picture, he captioned a '-ve' sign to indicate that he has tested negative for COVID and wrote, "Ho gaye ji -ve :-) (I have tested negative) ."

Throughout his quarantine period the actor was seen sharing goofy videos of himself spreading utmost joy in these hard times. 

Recently, wife Sargun Mehta featured in a romantic number, 'Ruttan' sung and composed beautifully by Gurnam Bhullar. Ravi shared a romantic Reel with his wife Sargun Mehta on the song. 

 

