Kishwer Merchantt

TV actors and ex Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai announce pregnancy news!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai have announced pregnancy news with fans. The couple shared an adorable post where Kishwer is flaunting her baby bump while doting hubby Suyyash is on his knees. 

Kishwer Merchantt's social media post reads: You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy Clicked by the most talented @pryanca_t 

The duo got married on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai. The couple shot to fame after they participated together in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. Their fans lovingly call them 'SuKish' and the hashtag '#SuKishKiShaadi' was a popular trend back during their wedding. 

The couple dated for about six long years before they got married.

Kishwer has been actively working in television for more than two decades. She has worked in several popular shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kutumb', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayaamat', 'Hatim', 'Khichdi' to name a few.

Suyyash, meanwhile, besides acting is also a singer and has cut several music videos. 

Congratulations you guys!

 

 

