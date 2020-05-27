TV actress Aashka Goradia's throwback bikini pics raise the temperature!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Aashka Goradia has turned into a fitness enthusiast. Her pictures and videos on social media will inspire you to adopt a holistic living and learn yoga to stay fab. Aashka, who is a famous telly face posted a few of her throwback beach vacay pictures recently with a beautiful caption.

Aashka looks stunning in an ice blue printed bikini while she enjoys a swing ride amid the deep waters. She wrote: if the ocean can calm itself, so can you. we are both saltwater mixed with air. #onelove

The telly actress became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' productions' 'Kkusum' in 2003. Aashka gained massive popularity for portraying the iconic role of Kallavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. The actress even participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 and remained one of the most popular contestants that year.

She tied the knot with Brent Goble on December 1, 2017. Aashka had a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3 2017.

Aashka and Brent participated together in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'.