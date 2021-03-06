हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TV actress raped

TV actress alleges she was raped multiple times, FIR filed against accused

The TV actress, in her statement, alleged that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage.

TV actress alleges she was raped multiple times, FIR filed against accused
Pic Courtesy: Representational use only

New Delhi: A television actress in Mumbai has alleged that she was raped multiple times by a man on the pretext of marriage. The Mumbai Police on Friday filed an FIR at the Oshiwara Police Station, based on rape allegations made by the actress.

According to ANI: Maharashtra: An FIR registered at Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai, based on a TV actress' statement wherein she alleges that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. FIR registered under multiple IPC sections. Police investigation underway.

The TV actress, in her statement, alleged that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. "An FIR has been filed under sections 376 (2) (n), 406, 420, 504, 506, 323 and 34 of IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway," the Mumbai Police said. 

The investigation is underway.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TV actress rapedFIR filedmumbai actressTV actressrapeMumbai Police
Next
Story

Anurag Kashyap hits back at haters, his first post after Income Tax raids features Taapsee Pannu, says 'we restart Do Baara'

Must Watch

PT11M1S

Breaking News: Former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP