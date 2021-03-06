TV actress alleges she was raped multiple times, FIR filed against accused

New Delhi: A television actress in Mumbai has alleged that she was raped multiple times by a man on the pretext of marriage. The Mumbai Police on Friday filed an FIR at the Oshiwara Police Station, based on rape allegations made by the actress.

According to ANI: Maharashtra: An FIR registered at Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai, based on a TV actress' statement wherein she alleges that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. FIR registered under multiple IPC sections. Police investigation underway.

The TV actress, in her statement, alleged that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. "An FIR has been filed under sections 376 (2) (n), 406, 420, 504, 506, 323 and 34 of IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway," the Mumbai Police said.

The investigation is underway.