TV actress Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy raise hotness level in a bathtub for magazine shoot

New Delhi: Popular television actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy raised the mercury in a recent photo shoot for a magazine. The good-looking telly couple posed for Fit Look magazine and Anita shared the picture on Instagram.
The 'Naagin 3' actress wrote in the caption: “Second look For @fitlookmagazine Founder @mohit.kathuria1987 Wearing @ujalaazadubaidali HMU @nehajain_artistry @srushti_sirwani Shot by @praveenbhat Stylist @harshkhullarofficial Location @thelalitmumbai”
Anita's hubby Rohit also shared the look on his Instagram account also. He wrote: “This look from our shoot for @fitlookmagazine was so hot that we were inspired to do an entire act in a tub for NachBaliye
Recently, the couple featured in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9'. They were the finalists and lost to Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary.
Anita will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms backed 'Naagin Season 4'.