TV actress Anita Hassanandani cradles her newborn baby, shares awwdorable video - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Anita Hassanandani dropped an awwdorable video of her cradling the newborn baby. The post on Instagram has received all the love from celeb-friends and fans as well.

Anita Hassanandani and businessman husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on February 9, 2021. The good news was shared by Rohit on social media. Watch the video here:

After his post on the baby boy arrival, Rohit Reddy shared the first glimpse of the newborn child on his Instagram story. The couple named their newborn baby boy Aaravv Reddy, and he already an account on Instagram, handled by his parents.

Anita Hassanandani was first seen in 1999 release Taal in a small appearance. Later, she featured in a couple of Telugu and Tamil movies as well. However, it was in Balaji Telefilms' Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya etc that she set her mark.

She earned massive recognition in Ekta Kapoor's yet another TV production Kkavyanjali'.