TV actress Divyanka Tripathi shuts Diet Sabya after trolled online for wearing a replica

New Delhi: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi, who has a solid fan army on social media recently found herself in a tight spot. The actress shared a post where she was seen wearing a belt which was quite similar to the popular designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creation.

Divyanka wore a belt with a Royal Bengal Tiger motif which is a popular design creation by the ace fashion designer. Therefore, soon after she posted the picture, an Instagram handle by the name of Diet Sabya took her case by sharing a collage of the original with the rip-off featuring Divyanka. This was the post by Diet Sabya:

After heavy trolling, the actress shot back and shared a comment by a user which bashed the haters for slamming Divyanka. Also, the telly star wrote a long caption. She wrote: “Sorry guys! I truly wanted to forget yesterday's episode when I was slammed and humiliated (by an insta profile and it's followers) for wearing a belt slightly similar to a branded piece (which I was ofcourse unaware of). But this comment!!!!!! I just couldn't resist putting up your comment on my post! MORE POWER TO YOU GIRL. YOU VERBALISED WHAT I WAS THINKING.

EVEN I COME FROM A HUMBLE BACKGROUND! MAKING MOCKERY OF PEOPLE FOR THEIR DRESSING, IS SUCH AN ARROGANT AND HIGH-HANDED, HIGH SCHOOL SNOB ATTITUDE! THANK GOD, THIS HAPPENED WITH ME! ELSE, I WOULD NOT HAVE KNOWN THIS SIDE OF BULLYING WORLD. FEW MAY FEEL EMBARASSED AND KEEP SHUT...BUT I PREFER CALLING A SPADE A SPADE AND BULLYING- BULLYING!

NOPE, I AM NOT A REGULAR CELEBRITY! I AM DIFFERENT BECAUSE "I AM NO DIFFERENT FROM PEOPLE WATCHING ME" & GETTING BULLDOZED FOR MY CLOTHING...WELL, NOT ACCEPTABLE!

This happened to me and I felt so pressurised suddenly, felt like digging a hole and burrying my face. Imagine this happening with people who can't afford great dresses and designs, let alone a stylist or designer. In fact, NOT ALL CELEBRITIES AND STARS ARE RICH in contrast to a common expectation.

Few become stars because of their QUALITY OF WORK and NOT WHAT THEY WEAR and HOW MUCH THEY EARN or FOR THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF FASHION WORLD! Everybody has a different forté! Bullying and belittling someone for that is SO DISHONORABLE, MEAN and VAIN! .

(PS : I could be right or wrong but at least I don't keep shut when being humiliated! It's a lesson for my readers-"Speak up for yourself when oppressors think they are the bosses!") Aaahh!! Bol ke kaleje ko thandak mil gai”

Well, she is not the first celebrity who has been trolled massively online. Several biggies such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra among various others have been attacked by trolls online.

The actress, who hails from Bhopal got recognition with her hit TV show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006. After that what followed was immense audience love, accolades and awards galore. Currently, she is seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.