TV actress Drashti Dhami Hits Back At Trolls For Calling Her Baby Bump Fake

New Delhi: Drashti Dhami is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase and is all set to welcome her first child in the October month this year. The actress who has been popularly known for her stints in TV also made her debut on OTT with a web show Empire. The actress is right now grabbing attention for flaunting her baby bump and just like Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone she is getting trolled. Drashti who is happy showing off her baby bump just like every new mom has been getting trolled by haters and they calling her baby bump fake as it wasn't visible.

Hitting back at the trolls, Drashti Dhami took to her Instagram account and shared the stunning pictures of her in a red outfit and flaunted her baby bump, and wrote," Here's proof that my baby bump is not just a big lunch. For all those asking, can you see it now?". Mrunal Thakur dropped all the love on Drashti and called her cutie. All the fans too showered love on the soon to be mommy.

Drashti Dhami adorably announced her pregnancy with hubby Niraj Khemka.

The actress took to her Instagram and announced the arrival of her first baby in October. The post read," Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024”. Drashti has been giving visual treat to her fans by sharing photos and videos as she enjoys her first pregnancy.