TV actress Mona Singh ties the knot with beau Shyam- See inside

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Mona Singh has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend investment banker Shyam on Friday on Mumbai. The actress tied the knot in a private ceremony and her wedding was attended by only a handful of actors from the industry such as Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera, Ashish Kapoor and Rakshanda Khan.

A few pictures of the actress has surfaced on social media. Mona was seen in a traditional red lehenga while her husband Shyam was seen in a beige sherwani with a pink turban.

Comedian Gaurav Gera, who attended Mona's wedding, shared pictures from her Mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

On the work front, Mona was seen in web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, M.O.M (Mission Over Mars). She has also signed a Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Mona has shared screen space with Kareena in 3 Idiots where she played her elder sister in the film.