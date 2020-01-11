TV actress Nehha Pendse stuns in a thigh-high slit electric blue gown at her reception—See pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress and former 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Nehha Pendse tied the knot with boyfriend Shardul Bayas in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding ceremony at Pune on January 5, 2020.

The telly star looked gorgeous in her wedding attire and was styled by Neha Chaudhary. She turned into a modern and unconventional bride on her reception wearing a thigh-high slit electric blue evening gown in brocade.

Holding hands, the stunning couple walked to the reception hall and the actress shared inside pictures of her ceremony on Instagram. Her caption reads: Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes. Thank u @officialswapnilshinde for customising this beauty for me Jewelry @narayanjewels MUB @malcolmfernz_official Styled by @nehachaudhary_ @thecelebstories Skin @curefeelclinic

Nehha rocked her modern and chic look while the groom opted for a classic black suit.

She made her movie debut back in 1999 with 'Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin' and was later seen in 'Devdas'. She has featured in several Hind, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi movies.

She acted in 1995 television shows 'Captain House', 'Padosan' but it was in 'Hasratein' (1996) that she got instant recognition and became a household name.

After that she went on to star in several shows such as 'Bhagyalakshmi' in Marathi, 'May I Come In Madam?, 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' to name a few.

Here's wishing the couple a great married life ahead!