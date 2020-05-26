हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Preksha Mehta

TV actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide

The actor had recently returned to her hometown from Mumbai. This is the second instance of a TV actor committing suicide in the wake of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TV actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Indore: Popular TV actor Preksha Mehta, best known for featuring in shows such as "Crime Patrol", "Meri Durga" and "Laal Ishq", has reportedly committed suicide at her residence here. She was 25.

According to Hiranagar police station in charge Rajiv Bhadauria, the actor had been suffering from depression for a while.

Bhadauria said Mehta's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her family members on Tuesday morning. She left behind a suicide note in which she expressed disappointments regarding her career and relationships.

"During our initial investigation, we believe that she was suffering from depression. We are carrying out a detailed investigation in this case," he said.

Bhadauria said her body has been sent for post-mortem.

Mehta had also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Monday, hours before her death. "Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst)," she posted on the account which is not verified.

The actor had recently returned to her hometown from Mumbai. This is the second instance of a TV actor committing suicide in the wake of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 15, actor Manmeet Grewal, who worked on shows like "Aadat Se Majboor" and "Kuldeepak", committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances.

 

