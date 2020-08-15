हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Puja Banerjee

TV actress Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy, posts adorable pic with hubby Kunal Verma!

Puja has featured in shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Nights Bachao.

TV actress Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy, posts adorable pic with hubby Kunal Verma!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are soon-to-be parents. After keeping the news under wraps for quite some time, the actress who played Devi Parvati in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' announced the good news on Instagram recently.

The light-eyed beauty wrote: A big thank u to @nikhilapalat & @tajlandsend for this #staycation and all the pampering as it was much needed to me especially in this time.
#soontobemommy #soontobepapa #soontobeparents @kunalrverma

Puja has featured in shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Nights Bachao. Besides, she has worked in several Bengali, Telugu, Hindi and other regional movies. She was seen in Himesh Reshammiya's 2016 music video 'Aap Se Mausiiquii'.

In fact, Puja and hubby Kunal played leads in 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna'. Kunal has also featured in several popular TV shows. 

Puja made her TV debut with Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki in 2008, followed by Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Sarvggun Sampanna, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Qubool Hai and Dev amongst others. 

Congratulations to the couple!

Tags:
Puja BanerjeeKunal Vermapuja banerjee pregnancyDevon Ke Dev MahadevTV actress
Next
Story

Global prayers for SSR trends online as Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of family praying on Independence Day!
  • 25,26,192Confirmed
  • 49,036Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M55S

The jawans of the Central Jazz Band ITBP in Zee News Studio