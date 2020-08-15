TV actress Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy, posts adorable pic with hubby Kunal Verma!

New Delhi: Popular television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are soon-to-be parents. After keeping the news under wraps for quite some time, the actress who played Devi Parvati in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' announced the good news on Instagram recently.

The light-eyed beauty wrote: A big thank u to @nikhilapalat & @tajlandsend for this #staycation and all the pampering as it was much needed to me especially in this time.

#soontobemommy #soontobepapa #soontobeparents @kunalrverma

Puja has featured in shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Nights Bachao. Besides, she has worked in several Bengali, Telugu, Hindi and other regional movies. She was seen in Himesh Reshammiya's 2016 music video 'Aap Se Mausiiquii'.

In fact, Puja and hubby Kunal played leads in 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna'. Kunal has also featured in several popular TV shows.

Puja made her TV debut with Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki in 2008, followed by Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Sarvggun Sampanna, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Qubool Hai and Dev amongst others.

Congratulations to the couple!