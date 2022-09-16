TV actress Shama Sikander opens up on casting couch in Bollywood, says 'concept of asking for sex in return for work is...'

New Delhi: Popular actress Shama Sikander, who is known for her stint on television recently opened up on the existence of a casting couch in Bollywood. Before taking a big leap toward movies, the actress featured in some hit TV shows such as 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', 'Baal Veer' etc to name a few. The 2004 slice-of-life TV show "Yeh Meri Life Hai" got her name and fame.

Shama Sikander in an interview told Bollywoodlife.com, "The industry has changed so much, and for good. Today, young producers are far more professional and treat people respectfully. They do not have the notion of sex for work. In the past, I have had producers tell me that they wanted to be friends with me. I was like, how can we be friends if we do not work together. I feel the whole concept of asking for sex in return for work is the lowest of low. I mean, you have to be a terribly insecure human being to do that. Some of these producers and makers were well-established names in the industry. It shows that you do not have an iota of confidence that you can win over a woman's heart in an organic manner. But casting couch is not limited to Bollywood alone. It happens everywhere."

However, she also added that Bollywood is not a bad place and that she did meet some great people. "It is wrong to blame Bollywood for it. It gets spoken about more as this is a profession which is under the limelight. I feel that evil exists in every person, which is why some people think they can degrade others in this way. One needs to address that devil that resides in your mind," she quipped.

She has featured in several Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan and Mann. She was seen in a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part. Shama Sikander was seen in Dhoom Dhadaka and later in 'Shunyaa', Seven.

Shama played the lead antagonist in Baal Veer and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.