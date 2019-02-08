Sreejita De takes up minus 10-degree challenge, flaunts her washboard abs in metallic gold bikini - Pics

New Delhi: One of the popular faces on television, actress Sreejita De enjoyed her vacay time at the picturesque snow-capped mountains of Gulmarg in Kashmir. The stunner shared her pictures from the valley and looked breathtaking.

Well, she also took up the minus 10-degree challenge. And while the valley is heavily covered with snow, our TV hottie decided to ditch her clothes and step out in a lethal metallic golden bikini.

She wrote in the caption: “Abounding challenge... -10 Degrees, wanted to see how it feels #snow #kadashians #kashmir

Photography @mukularoraa.”

Now, we really don't know how she managed to pull it off without feeling the chills and that too in this weather. The stunner flaunts his washboard abs and must we say that she looks kickass.

Sreejita was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', where she played Gargi Tushar Bajaj. She then went on to star in another show by Balaji Telefilms' titled 'Karam Apna Apna'.

The bong beauty was also noticed in 2008 Bollywood release 'Tashan' as Paravati. It was then in daily soap 'Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah' where she played the lead role and got immense popularity.

Besides, she featured in 'Uttaran', 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi', 'Piya Rangrezz', 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai'. She has also appeared in several other TV shows including mythological series and episodics.