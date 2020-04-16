TV star Divyanka Tripathi once slapped a man for touching her inappropriately - Deets inside

New Delhi: Popular televison actress Divyanka Tripathi has an ocean of fan following, who love to watch her daily dramas and admire her fab acting chops. Recently, during an Instagram chat, she narrated the horrific incident of being eve-teased in a cinema hall.

She said that the incident took place in a movie theatre at a time when tickets were sold in black at single screens. It was heavily crowded and when she was standing in the queue to buy a ticket, a guy took advantage of the crowd and started touching her inappropriately.

She then lost her cool and held his hand. The actress said, "Woh bhagaane ke liye crowd se nikal ke jaa raha tha, but maine uska haath nahi choda aur usi ke saath kheechti hui bahar tak aagayi. Uske baad maine uska chehra dekha. I slapped the guy hard and meanwhile, the public was there and taught him a lesson."

Not many are aware of the fact that Divyanka Tripathi has won a gold medal in rifle shooting.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' by Balaji Telefilms production made her a household name.

The actress, who hails from Bhopal got recognition with her hit TV show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006. After that what followed was immense audience love, accolades and awards galore.

On July 8, 2016, Divyanka married co-star Vivek Dahiya and theirs was a dream wedding. The couple then participated in 'Nach Baliye 8' and eventually won the show.