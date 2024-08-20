New Delhi: TVF (The Viral Fever) continues to captivate audiences with their relatable and high-quality content. Their show 'Yeh Meri Family' has become a beloved series over four seasons, demonstrating TVF's exceptional ability to connect with viewers. This success is reflected in the latest Ormax Media rankings, where 'Yeh Meri Family S4' is currently trending at #8 on the list of top OTT originals for the week.

TVF proudly shared this achievement on social media, highlighting the show's continued popularity and strong performance in the competitive OTT landscape captioning:

'The Awasthi family has done it again! Yeh Meri Family S4 is officially trending at #8 on Ormax Media. Your love and laughter are the heart of our show. Thank you for being a part of our family!

dekho #Yeh Meri Family Season4 streaming now for free, only on Amazon miniTV!'

This is not the first time TVF has earned a spot in the Ormax Media rankings. Their shows, including 'Panchayat S3,' 'Kota Factory S3,' and 'Gullak S4,' have previously topped the lists: 'Panchayat S3' at #1, 'Kota Factory S3' at #4, and 'Gullak S4' at #7 among the most-watched Hindi web series; #1, #2, and #4 among the most-liked Hindi shows; and #1, #4, and #6 among the most-buzzing Hindi shows. Additionally, in June, these shows secured #2, #3, and #6 positions in the Top OTT Originals of the Week.

Their ability to consistently deliver captivating and relatable shows underscores their significant impact on the OTT landscape this year.