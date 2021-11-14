हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taylor Lautner

Twilight star Taylor Lautner engaged to girlfriend Tay Dome

Twilight star Taylor Lautner is ready to tie the knot and has popped the question to his girlfriend of three years Tay Dome.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Twilight star Taylor Lautner is ready to tie the knot and has popped the question to his girlfriend of three years Tay Dome.

The People Magazine has confirmed that Taylor, 29, proposed to his girlfriend Tay Dome on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the actor posted two photos of himself and his fiancee, writing in the caption, "11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

 

In the first photo included in Lautner's post, he and Dome are surrounded by rose petals and candles as he kneels on one knee in front of a fireplace while holding a small box in his hands. Dome stands opposite him with her hands covering her mouth.

Lautner proposed to Dome with a custom-designed oval cut diamond from Ring Concierge.

In the second image, Dome kneels down beside him and holds Lautner's face in her hands. Behind them, a neon sign spells out Lautner's last name.

Dome posted the second photo to her own Instagram, where she captioned her post, "my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."
Lautner replied to her post in the comments, writing, "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TAY (@taydome)

Makena Moore, Lautner's sister, couldn't contain her excitement for the couple, writing on Dome's post, "I'M FINALLY GETTING A SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" and adding in a second comment, "My best friends are getting MARRIED!!!!!"

Lautner and Dome, who works as a registered nurse, went public with their relationship in 2018 when he posted a photo in matching Halloween costumes. Since then, they've kept fans posted on their relationship on social media, where the pair frequently shares photos together.

