Twin Alert: Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look exact same as they hang out together- WATCH

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and his older son Ibrahim Ali Khan got fans' attention as they stepped out together. The father-son duo was spotted underneath Saif's Mumbai home today and both looked like twins. Pictures and videos of the two went viral on social media and it was hard to tell who was the father and who was the son.

Saif can be seen wearing a black tee with a pair of dark blue pants while younger Saif, Ibrahim looked dapper in a black shirt and paired it with a set of beige pants and a hat. Ibrahim visited Saif and both spent some time together, it was when Saif came down to see off his son, the paps caught them. Ibrahim looked like a spitting image of his father in the viral videos.

Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

For the unversed, Saif married actress Amrita Singh who was twelve years older than him. Despite it all, they tied the knot in a secret wedding in October 1991. They got divorced in the year 2004 due to personal misunderstandings and fights. Saif and Amrita have two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan together.

Now, Saif is married to Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor. They tied the knot in 2012 and have two songs, Taimur and Jeh together.