Twinkle gives sneak peek into Akshay's adventure-filled b'day

London: Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 52 on Monday, is having an adventurous birthday. His wife Twinkle Khanna's lastest Instagram post is a proof of that.

Akshay is currently in London, holidaying with family.

Sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, Twinkle took to Instagram and uploaded a picture in which she and Akshay, along with daughter Nitara, are seen exploring nature. The pic captures the family walking across a ropeway among the trees.

"A birthday filled with many adventures. Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon," Twinkle captioned the image.