close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Twinkle gives sneak peek into Akshay's adventure-filled b'day

Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 52 on Monday, is having an adventurous birthday. His wife Twinkle Khanna's lastest Instagram post is a proof of that.

Twinkle gives sneak peek into Akshay&#039;s adventure-filled b&#039;day

London: Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 52 on Monday, is having an adventurous birthday. His wife Twinkle Khanna's lastest Instagram post is a proof of that.

Akshay is currently in London, holidaying with family.

Sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, Twinkle took to Instagram and uploaded a picture in which she and Akshay, along with daughter Nitara, are seen exploring nature. The pic captures the family walking across a ropeway among the trees.

"A birthday filled with many adventures. Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon," Twinkle captioned the image.

Tags:
Akshay KumarTwinkle Khannahappy birthday akshay
Next
Story

Zaira Wasim slammed by netizens for 'publicity stunt'

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Deshhit: 4 LeT terrorists plotting to attack Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir