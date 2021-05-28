हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna gets 'punishment' makeover from daughter

In the Instagram image, Twinkle's face is smeared with lipstick and kohl, and she poses smiling at the camera.

Twinkle Khanna gets &#039;punishment&#039; makeover from daughter
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna on Friday posted a picture of a "makeover" she got from daughter Nitara, which she wittily described as "punishment".

In the Instagram image, Twinkle's face is smeared with lipstick and kohl, and she poses smiling at the camera.

"Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers," Twinkle wrote as caption.

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap had encouragement for Nitara's makeover sense. "The little one is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes," Tahira wrote in the comment section.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said: "Very kahloesque of her!"

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2001. The couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Twinkle KhannaAkshay Kumardaughter NitaraTahira KashyapAarav
Next
Story

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks dreamy in this designer desi wear - Watch

Must Watch

PT8M58S

Prahlad Patel hits out at CM Arvind Kejriwal