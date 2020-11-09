हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna has a typical Twinkle Khanna response for her morphed 'Laxmii' pic by trolls

Here's How Twinkle Khanna responded to her morphed 'Twinkle bomb' photo, which was made by a troll ahead of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' release.

Twinkle Khanna has a typical Twinkle Khanna response for her morphed &#039;Laxmii&#039; pic by trolls
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's difficult to mess with Twinkle Khanna and there's ample proof of it. Recently, the author-columnist shut down trolls who morphed her photo on the poster of her superstar husband Akshay Kumar's new release 'Laxmii'. The morphed posted is similar to Akshay's look in the film - the blue skin tone and the large bindi on the forehead - and it was named 'Twinkle Bomb'. 

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii', which was earlier called 'Laxmmi Bomb', faced people's ire earlier for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with its title and now, the trolls also dragged Twinkle into it.

However, in a social media post, Twinkle Khanna gave it back and said, "The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is. One tagged this picture with a comment, 'Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, 'God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.' By the way, I think I am going with the new skin tone and bindi look this Diwali like a true-blue bombshell."

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' stars Kiara Advani opposite him. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence. 

'Laxmii' released today on Disney + Hotstar. 

Tags:
Twinkle KhannaLaxmiiAkshay Kumarakshay kumar Laxmiitwinkle khanna akshay kumar
Next
Story

On Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday, scroll through some of his best pics with sisters Sonam, Rhea and family

  • 85,53,657Confirmed
  • 1,26,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M36S

Good news for Indians as soon as Joe Biden takes over as United States' President