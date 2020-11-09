Twinkle Khanna has a typical Twinkle Khanna response for her morphed 'Laxmii' pic by trolls

New Delhi: It's difficult to mess with Twinkle Khanna and there's ample proof of it. Recently, the author-columnist shut down trolls who morphed her photo on the poster of her superstar husband Akshay Kumar's new release 'Laxmii'. The morphed posted is similar to Akshay's look in the film - the blue skin tone and the large bindi on the forehead - and it was named 'Twinkle Bomb'.

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii', which was earlier called 'Laxmmi Bomb', faced people's ire earlier for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with its title and now, the trolls also dragged Twinkle into it.

However, in a social media post, Twinkle Khanna gave it back and said, "The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is. One tagged this picture with a comment, 'Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, 'God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.' By the way, I think I am going with the new skin tone and bindi look this Diwali like a true-blue bombshell."

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' stars Kiara Advani opposite him. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

'Laxmii' released today on Disney + Hotstar.