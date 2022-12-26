topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Twinkle Khanna is 'glad to be in the room' while Akshay...

Akshay could be seen pretending to play the guitar and dancing and lipsyncing to a Christmas song. To this, Twinkle Khanna commented, "I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:27 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Sunday, showcased his new talent of playing the guitar on his social media.
  • Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video which he captioned, "POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still - neither me, nor the camera :) #Christmas2022."

Trending Photos

Twinkle Khanna is 'glad to be in the room' while Akshay...

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Sunday, showcased his new talent of playing the guitar on his social media. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video which he captioned, "POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still - neither me, nor the camera :) #Christmas2022."

In the video, Akshay could be seen pretending to play the guitar and dancing and lipsyncing to a Christmas song. Akshay donned a black vest, blue trousers, and dark sunglasses. Soon after he dropped the fun video, fans swamped the comment section with laughing emoticons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay`s wife Twinkle Khanna commented, "I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this." Actor Diana Penty wrote, "Merry Christmas Sir ." "Merry Christmas Akki Sir," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film `Ram Setu` alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent responses at the box office.

He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film `Selfiee`, which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film `Driving License`, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Apart from Akshay, Emraan, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the remake. Filmmaker Raj Mehta is helming with the project. It is being produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022