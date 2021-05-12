Twinkle Khanna lauds her ‘superhero kids’ for following the 'new normal' amid COVID pandemic

Bollywood actress turned author Twinkle Khanna praised her kids Aarav and Nitara for adapting to the 'new normal' of wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular celebrity often shares interesting updates about her children and hubby Akshay Kumar on social media. Her humourous posts receive immense love and appreciation from everyone.

In a recent Instagram post, Twinkle lauded her kids and also shared the details on how they are coping with the new culture of wearing masks all the time.

Tagging them as ‘masked superheroes,’ she also shared that her kids never create any fuss in wearing the mask or following the COVID protocols.

Sharing a picture of Nitara, she wrote,“The new normal: The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here. #littleheroes..”

In the picture, Nitara can be seen donning a mask and enjoying her time on their balcony, which has turned into a garden.

The power couple donated 100 oxygen cylinders in a bid to help the COVID patients and also joined hands with Uday Foundation to donate oxygen concentrators.

Twinkle Khanna got married to Khiladi Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. The B-Town couple is blessed with two kids - son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara.