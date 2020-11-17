Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her

Mumbai: Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Monday uploaded a hilarious post that the fans found amusing.

Twinkle shared a WhatsApp forwarded image that shows the poster of her film, "Mela", pasted on a truck. The poster has a picture of actor Tinu Verma, who played the role of villain Gujjar in the 2000 release.

Reacting to it, Twinkle quipped: "Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation."

"Hilarious," a user commented.

"Your humor is so good," another one wrote.

"Mela", which failed at box office, also starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan. "I don't think I quit because there were no good roles. It is just a space I have left far behind. The spotlight gives me a bit of a heat stroke, to be honest," Twinkle had told IANS.