Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his seventh death anniversary

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a throwback picture on late actor Rajesh Khanna's seventh death anniversary.

New Delhi: Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a throwback picture on late actor Rajesh Khanna's seventh death anniversary.

Sharing a picture of Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle wrote, "Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs.."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rajesh Khan ruled the industry for over 40 years and breathed his last on 18 July 2012. Some of his notable films are Aradhana, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Daag, Roti and Aap Ki Kasam, 

The noted actor was hailed as the 'first superstar' of Indian cinema. The kind of stardom and fan frenzy he saw in that golden era, none could even fathom.

He featured in several films and left behind an impressive body of work. He starred in as many as 15 consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971, a record which still remains unbroken.

