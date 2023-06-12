Twinkle Khanna Embraces New Experiences And University Life

Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, is just a couple of years away from celebrating her 50th birthday but that hasn’t deterred her from pursuing a master’s degree.

Despite being a successful novelist, Twinkle made the choice to return to college and enrolled at Goldsmiths, University of London. Twinkle posted a video on Instagram of herself roaming around her university classes.

Twinkle Khanna On Master's

Reflecting on the experience, she said, “What's it like going back to Uni on the cusp of my fiftieth year on this planet? Well, it's now been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint along the last stretch of finishing my Master's. Who knew I would be willing to put myself through submissions, grades, and a thousand mugs of coffee as I try to focus through lectures?”

Twinkle went on to say that she wouldn’t trade these new experiences for anything.

“Sometimes I think I should have applied for a Master's in strange life choices instead of one in writing! But on the other hand, I would not have all these new experiences and even a uni gang, fabulous women I can count on to pull me through deadlines and make me laugh during lunch breaks.”

Twinkle also shared her perspective on aging, adding, “Tight skin, a flat tummy, endless energy—you can either count the things you have lost or see what you can gain. Getting old is a mathematical equation; I would rather consider it a multiplication sum than look at it as a subtraction. Agree? Disagree?”

Watch:

Celebrities React To Twinkle Khanna's Post

Upon posting the video, Twinkle received an outpouring of appreciation from her followers and other personalities.

Film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh commented, "How amazing!! Truly a rockstar."

One user found her “inspiring,” stating, “Even though I recently completed my master's degree and am now in my early 40s, I hope to pursue a second master's degree since I loved returning to school and experiencing all the challenges that come with it.”

Another user embraced the idea of multiplication, exclaiming, "Multiplication all the way!" while someone else praised her “courage” and “attitude.”

Another user simply said, "Way to go, girl!"

Akshay Kumar At Twinkle Khanna's University

Twinkle also shared a video of her actor husband Akshay Kumar visiting her at the university last year.

Known for her sarcastic and unapologetic writing and opinions, Twinkle Khanna once again stood out with her decision. She has authored books such as "Mrs. Funnybones," "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad," and "Pyjamas Are Forgiving."

Twinkle has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001, and some of her notable films include "Badshah," "International Khiladi," "Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan," and "Jodi No. 1," among others.