Twinkle Khanna reveals she was once asked by a director to 'do a Mandakini' for rain song

New Delhi: Former actress Twinkle Khanna, during a conversation with veteran actress Waheeda Rehman, recalled having a fallout with a filmmaker who made an unsavoury suggestion to her. Twinkle, who is known for her outspokenness, revealed that the director approached her suggesting that she should do a 'Mandakini' for a rain-song sequence, implying that she should wear see-through clothes.

Twinkle made the revelations while reacting to Waheeda Rehman's story about being mistreated by director Raj Khosla on a film set.

Twinkle said, "I also had something similar, but a little more graphic. I was wearing a white kurta, and ready for the quintessential rain song, and the director comes with a shawl wrapped around, imitating Guru Dutt. And he says, 'If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?' I said - I will say two things. First, I will say 'no', and secondly, 'You’re not Raj Kapoor'."

Twinkle added further, saying: "He never spoke to me, he never repeated me, and it was horrible.' But one has to stand one's ground, she said.

Twinkle shared a teaser video of her interview with Waheeda Rehman on Instagram and wrote, "We have been saving some gems for our anniversary and this one is truly special! A wonderful conversation with the iconic Waheeda Rehman. The epitome of wisdom and wit threw in some fun imitations for us as well."

Twinkle was last seen on big screen in 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' in 2001. She appeared in a rain-song in 2000-released 'Mela', also starring Aamir Khan and Faissal Khan. The film was a dud on the Box Office. Twinkle, who has kept herself away after from acting world, has produced films like 'Holiday', 'Dilwale', and 'Pad Man'.