Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna shares Akshay Kumar's photo with daughter Nitara, says 'he is her wall'

Twinkle Khanna took to social media on Sunday to share an adorable photograph of her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with their daughter Nitara as a mark of celebration of Father's Day.

Twinkle Khanna shares Akshay Kumar's photo with daughter Nitara, says 'he is her wall'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-author Twinkle Khanna took to social media on Sunday to share an adorable photograph of her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with their daughter Nitara as a mark of celebration of Father's Day.

Twinkle posted a beautiful black and white photograph on Instagram where Nitara is playing with father Akshay.

"He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Shielded, she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. #happyfathersday," Twinkle wrote alongside the photo.

 

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also took to Instagram to share photographs with his father, his son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

The actor wrote: "My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I've been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done! Happy #FathersDay to all."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar reunites with his "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" actress Bhumi Pednekar for his upcoming film "Raksha Bandhan".

 

