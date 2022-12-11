topStoriesenglish
TWINKLE KHANNA

Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious video about freezing London winters, says son Aarav compares her with Yetis- Watch

Twinkle Khanna shared a video from London and revealed that her son Aarav Bhatia compares her with Yetis for wearing layers of warm clothes.

Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious video about freezing London winters, says son Aarav compares her with Yetis- Watch

London: Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna recently shared a video from London, England and revealed that her son Aarav Bhatia compares her with Yetis for wearing layers of warm clothes. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted a poolside video and, in its caption, wrote, "Do Yetis Dream of Sunshine? In freezing London, wearing layers of thermals, sweaters, woolly socks and a coat that my son claims makes me look like we have finally found evidence that yetis exist, I am trying to keep warm by dreaming of the sun." 

She added, "Disclaimer - The Sex and the City music has nothing to do with yetis or the sun. I just couldn`t find another track." 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Aarav is actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle`s elder child. The duo tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films.  

She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book `Mrs Funnybones`.Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled `The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad` in 2017 and followed it with another book titled `Pyjamas Are Forgiving`, which came out the following year. Husband and actor Akshay Kumar was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s action-adventure ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Recently, his look from his upcoming Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ was released. 

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections