Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious video about freezing London winters, says son Aarav compares her with Yetis- Watch

London: Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna recently shared a video from London, England and revealed that her son Aarav Bhatia compares her with Yetis for wearing layers of warm clothes. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted a poolside video and, in its caption, wrote, "Do Yetis Dream of Sunshine? In freezing London, wearing layers of thermals, sweaters, woolly socks and a coat that my son claims makes me look like we have finally found evidence that yetis exist, I am trying to keep warm by dreaming of the sun."

She added, "Disclaimer - The Sex and the City music has nothing to do with yetis or the sun. I just couldn`t find another track."

Watch the video here

Aarav is actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle`s elder child. The duo tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films.

She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book `Mrs Funnybones`.Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled `The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad` in 2017 and followed it with another book titled `Pyjamas Are Forgiving`, which came out the following year. Husband and actor Akshay Kumar was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s action-adventure ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Recently, his look from his upcoming Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ was released.